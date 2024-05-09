Second suspect in smash-and-grab theft at Twin Lakes Park wanted by police

Westmoreland County Park police are looking for a second suspect in a smash-and-grab theft at Twin Lakes Park on April 28.

A woman used the victim’s driver’s license to make unauthorized withdrawals from their bank account.

The second suspect attempted to cash one of the victim’s checks using another victim’s ID. Police said the teller noticed the photo didn’t match the person in the vehicle and denied the request.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-830-3567.

