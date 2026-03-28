Heavy rain leaves parks underwater in Washington County

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Heavy rain slammed parts of Washington County, leaving behind flooded roads, landslides and a big cleanup ahead.

In Cecil Township, one car got stuck under an overpass when water quickly rose in the area around 5 a.m. Neighbors say the woman was able to safely get out.

Drone 11 captured the aftermath of a landslide in South Strabane Township, where mud and debris came crashing down a hillside and straight toward a home.

Pat McElhinny’s parents live at the bottom of the hillside.

Right now, their front door is completely blocked by mud and debris. He said his dad was startled awake by a tree crashing through his window.

“A pine tree came through his window, broke the window—and now we’re dealing with the mud and the aftermath,” McElhinny said.

In Charter Township, floodwaters took over the township playground and ballfield rising almost four feet to the top of the fence!

The newly elected mayor, Nicholle Hollenbach, showed us the extensive flooding—and says it’s incredibly disheartening.

“We need manpower and money. It’s a lot,” Hollenhacb said.

Just two years ago, flooding destroyed these fields, which were rebuilt with help from a donation from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now they’ll have to do it all over again.

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