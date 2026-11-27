HARMONY, Pa. — Grupp’s Christmas Tree Farm in Harmony has more trees available this season than it has seen in the past several years. The farm has also lowered its prices on popular tree sizes compared to last year.

Heavy rainfall during August and September helped tree growth across the farm. Greg Grupp, with Grupp’s Christmas Tree Farm, credited the wet conditions for the large supply.

“So if you remember all of the rain that we had in August and September, it was off the charts for growing,” Grupp said. “So, we have more trees ready than we’ve ever had in the past.”

Because most customers choose trees measuring seven feet and under, the farm lowered prices for that category, while trees in the next height range cost $5 more. Nick Palmer, a customer shopping at the farm, said price was not his main focus.

“Well, I haven’t even looked at the prices, but as the wife would say, it’s all about making memories so we are here for the kids,” Palmer said.

Shoppers also noted the quality of the inventory. Joel Engleka, a customer from South Butler, said the trees exceeded his expectations.

“They actually exceeded our expectations,” Engleka said. “We wanted a really big one and we thought they would be wild and we were surprised at how well manicured the shape of them were so we are really happy with the selection this year at this place.”

Snowfall also created seasonal conditions at the farm.

“With the weather, we weren’t so sure with the rain, but it’s snowing right now so it’s perfect,” Grupp said.

Unlike in previous years, Grupp’s Family Christmas Tree Farm will remain open through Christmas.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group