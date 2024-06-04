Local

Heavy smoke billows from high-rise in Pittsburgh’s Bluff neighborhood

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Heavy smoke billows from apartment building in Pittsburgh's Bluff neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews are responding to a fire at a high-rise in Pittsburgh’s Bluff neighborhood.

Photos show smoke billowing from Second Avenue Commons at 700 2nd Avenue.

Allegheny County 911 said the fire was called in at 1:08 p.m.

The fire is considered a three-alarm due to being at a high-rise building.

One firefighter was injured in the blaze. They were taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

