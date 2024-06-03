Man accused of putting explosive device under another man’s car in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is accused of assaulting another man before throwing an explosive device under his car.

Ryan Murphy, 31, was at a party at his ex-girlfriend’s house in Ross Township on Sunday night, court documents say. His former girlfriend told police she believed Murphy was jealous of her giving attention to another man at the party.

Murphy lit a firework that caught a bush on fire before leaving the party. When he returned, he allegedly threw an empty whiskey bottle at the man and punched him in the back of the head while wearing brass knuckles.

Early Monday morning, police say Murphy threw an explosive device under the man’s car.

An officer responded to Murphy’s home at 6:30 a.m. Monday for surveillance. Police saw him get on a bicycle and ride on Evergreen Road.

Officers ordered Murphy to stop, and according to court documents, he did not comply and kept riding his bike in the other direction.

Police used an intervention tactic to stop Murphy’s bike and tased him after he ignored their commands.

A large machete, camouflage bandanas, suspected cocaine and pocket knives were found in Murphy’s backpack.

Murphy was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault, possessing instruments of crime and resisting arrest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group