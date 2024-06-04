Fire tears through Robinson Township home

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Robinson Township.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. along Westchester Court.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer shows the upper level of the home has been destroyed, with the roof almost completely gone.

Two people who were in the home when the fire started were able to make it out safely, officials tell Channel 11.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire.

