Heavy smoke coming from house fire in West Deer

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Heavy smoke is coming from a house fire in Allegheny County.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 100 block of Trump Road in West Deer Township around 10:40 a.m.

At last check, emergency dispatchers said that there were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

