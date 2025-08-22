Heavy smoke, flames coming from house fire in Westmoreland County

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are battling a large house fire in Westmoreland County.

The call for the fire in the 7800 block of Route 22 in Salem Township came in around 12:02 p.m.

Photos and video sent to Channel 11 show large flames and heavy black smoke coming from the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

