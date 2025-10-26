Heintschel’s historic day propels Pitt over NC State, 53-34

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

With Mason Heintschel and the Pitt Panthers rolling on a three-game win streak as the ACC race heats up, they met the NC State Wolfpack for just the third time as conference foes.

Heintschel delivered a historic performance as the Panthers out-gunned the Wolfpack 53-34 Saturday evening at Acrisure Stadium.

The true freshman Heintschel broke the all-time single-game passing mark for a Pitt freshman quarterback with 423 yards on 28-of-48 to go along with three touchdown passes. It also comes as the sixth-most passing yards for a Pitt quarterback in a game, surpassing Rod Rutherford’s (2003) and Tino Sunseri’s (2011) 419 yards.

