Heinz Endowments shifts its arts funding strategy

The Heinz Endowments is pivoting its arts and culture efforts to focus more on the broader artistic community and less on individual artists.

Over the past decade, the foundation has granted approximately $186 million to over 280 different arts and culture organizations. Now, the foundation is shifting its focus away from funding individual artists to funding organizations and the underlying regional artistic infrastructure.

More specifically, the organization will no longer fund “one-time projects, programming without systems, infrastructure or community impact strategy or requests that benefit a single organization without advancing the broader arts and culture ecosystem,” according to its updated website.

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