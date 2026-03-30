Heinz History Center to host screening of Freedom House Ambulance Service documentary

PITTSBURGH — The Senator John Heinz History Center and the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health will host a screening of the documentary “Freedom House Ambulance: The FIRST Responders” on April 7.

The in-person event, which runs from 6-7:30 p.m., includes a panel discussion featuring former members of the historic emergency service.

The program is part of the African American Program’s From Slavery to Freedom Film Series. It highlights the legacy of America’s first emergency medical service composed entirely of Black men and women from Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood.

Produced by WQED, the documentary explores the rise and fall of the organization. Freedom House was initially conceived to provide emergency services for the African American community in Pittsburgh because residents often could not rely on police or fire departments during emergencies.

The work performed by the organization eventually became the standard for all paramedic training in the United States. Despite the success of the service, Freedom House was shut down in 1975. Organizers attributed the closure to racism and power dynamics within the city.

The film uses rare archival images to tell the story through the perspective of a founder. It also includes reflections from surviving paramedics, the doctors who trained the staff and lifelong residents of the Hill District.

The history of Freedom House recently gained national attention following its inclusion in the HBO Max television series “The Pitt.” The upcoming screening is presented as part of the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health’s One Book, One Community initiative.

The event will conclude with a panel discussion featuring film producer Annette Banks and University of Pittsburgh Assistant Professor Jason Deakings. They will be joined by Freedom House co-founder and Falk Foundation President Emeritus Phil Hallen. Former Freedom House first responders George McCary, John Moon and Darnella Wilson will also participate in the discussion.

The film screening and panel discussion are free with advance registration. Information regarding the event and ticket purchases can be found at heinzhistorycenter.org/events.

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