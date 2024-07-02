Heinz History Center offers free admission for kids

The Senator John Heinz History Center will offer free admission for all kids on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, supported by Eat’n Park, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this summer.

All children ages 17 and under will be admitted for free, including to the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum. Regular admission rates apply for adults.

Visitors will have the chance to meet and take photos with Eat’n Park’s mascot, Smiley, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.

Kids can help decorate their own Smiley Cookie in the Great Hall on both days and explore the Eat’n Park Cookie Cruiser, which will be parked outside the museum on Sunday, July 14.

For more information and to reserve tickets, visit heinzhistorycenter.org.

