Eat’n Park celebrates 75 years

The City of Pittsburgh declared June 5 “Eat’n Park Day” in celebration of the restaurant’s 75th anniversary.

Local elected officials honored Eat’n Park with proclamations at an event held at the restaurant’s Banksville location on Wednesday.

In celebration of the 75th anniversary, Eat’n Park will award a $75,000 grant to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

