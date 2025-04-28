Heinz History Center opens new exhibit focusing on unique, obscure objects from Pittsburgh’s past

PITTSBURGH — The Senator John Heinz History Center has opened a new exhibit designed to shed light on some of Pittsburgh’s “hidden history.”

The “Pittsburgh’s Hidden History” exhibit opened on Saturday.

It features rare and some never-before-seen objects that tell stories from Pittsburgh.

Items from Kennywood, The Original Hot Dog Shop, Primanti Bros and Kaufmann’s are also included.

According to the museum, some of the highlights include:

A spooky section on “scary Pittsburgh,” featuring creepy dolls, haunting clown masks, and the ghoulishly green Vampiress from Kennywood’s now-shuttered dark ride Le Cachot

Some of the oldest objects in the collection, from an 18th-century key to Fort Duquesne to an unfinished flint tool unearthed at Meadowcroft Rockshelter that dates back 14,000 years

Rare sports treasures like a 1910 Honus Wagner trading card and the green club jacket worn by Eric Springer, the first African American member of Oakmont Country Club

Couture clothing, like an Alcoa aluminum mini dress by legendary fashion designer Oscar de La Renta, an 1880s pink afternoon dress made by noted French couturier Madame Vignon, and a Gilded Age gown

Hidden History Trivia Nights will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on May 15, June 12, July 10, Aug. 7, and Sept. 4.

Click here to learn more about Pittsburgh’s Hidden History.

