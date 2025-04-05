Heinz History Center planning new expansion project in Strip District

PITTSBURGH — The Heinz History Center is planning a major expansion in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

It wants to demolish four nearby buildings along Penn Avenue that its slowly acquired over the past decade.

The plan includes making room for a 6-story addition that would expand the museum’s footprint by nearly 90,000 square feet.

Plans include space for a new theater and cafe, as well as room for new exhibits, classrooms and offices.

Visitors say they cannot wait to see what the future holds.

“Very excited, we need indoor kid things in Pittsburgh, so definitely excited about that,” said visitor Diana Hyland. “This is one of my favorite museums in Pittsburgh, so I’m excited to finally take him, we haven’t been in a couple of years. I just love the history, that it shows of Heinz and Pittsburgh and all the fun rooms that it has.”

The Heinz History Center Museum sent a statement saying:

“The expansion will help secure long-term sustainability for the museum and further position the History Center as a premier cultural attraction in Pittsburgh.”

The expansion deal is not completed just yet. The City Planning Commission will vote on the demolition project next Tuesday.

