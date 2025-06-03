Heinz History Center will be free for kids after $11.5 million donation

PITTSBURGH — The Heinz History Center announced on Tuesday that it received a $11.5 million “transformative” gift from Daniel and Carole Kamin.

With the gift, both the History Center and Fort Pitt Museum will offer free admission for kids year-round beginning Sept. 1. The new Kamin “Free for Kids” initiative will include free entry for children ages 17 and under, and will cover admission costs for all school groups.

“Learning and understanding our history has never been more critical. We are proud to support the Heinz History Center and its important mission,” said Carole Kamin said in a release. “Dan and I hope this gift helps to eliminate one barrier for families and schools alike, so they can explore our region’s rich heritage and be inspired to make a difference.”

Andy Masich, president and CEO of the History Center, said this donation is the most significant individual contribution the museum has ever seen.

The contribution will also support the History Center’s expansion, which will include a new orientation theater, classrooms, exhibition space, and more.

“Dan and Carole have been steadfast supporters of our museum, and this extraordinary gift firmly establishes their legacy as philanthropic leaders in both our city and our nation. As we approach America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, we want to remove obstacles that keep young people from learning about their history. Thanks to this transformative gift, we are on our way to realizing that vision,” Masich said in a release.

The Kamin family also gifted $65 million to the Carnegie Science Center in 2024, which will soon be renamed to the Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin Science Center.

