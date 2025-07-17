Heinz History Center’s expansion plan approved, adding up to 80,000 square feet to Penn Avenue

PITTSBURGH — The Senator John Heinz History Center received the last major bureaucratic boost it needs to get started on major expansion that will extend the facility over to Penn Avenue.

The Pittsburgh Planning Commission voted forward the nonprofit institution’s new plan to continue to expand along Penn Avenue with a 70,000 to 80,000 square foot expansion along the corner of 13th Street.

“We’re treating this entire block as a campus,” said Chip Desmone, CEO of Lawrenceville-based Desmone Architects, to the commission in introducing a presentation in which he expressed a goal to expand “the campus in a modern, contextual way.”

