Helicopter lands in Point State Park as part of exercize before NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — You might have seen a helicopter briefly land in Point State Park on Tuesday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police say this was a pre-NFL Draft exercise that was a “crucial step for public safety planning, location layout familiarization, and communications testing.”

And this won’t be the only draft-related exercise in the coming months.

State police are working with city officials and other local partners for future exercises and training in the Pittsburgh area.

