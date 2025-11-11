Hellbender shows off expanded manufacturing space in Harmar on public tour

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Growing tech manufacturing firm Hellbender Inc. opened its doors to the public Nov. 4, showcasing its capabilities and a portion of a recent expansion during a tour organized by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Product Development and Management Association, a global nonprofit.

Hellbender has operated in Harmar’s Irongate development since it was the University of Pittsburgh Applied Research Center, which sold last year. Within the high-security site, Hellbender now occupies approximately 45,000 square feet of design and manufacturing space, most recently expanding into building B-10, where it is in the process of setting up a circuit board assembly line.

Its circuit boards are used for a variety of things, but predominantly are built in to camera equipment for companies working with computer vision, a form of AI capable of analyzing images. Other use cases include boards for drones and other forms of autonomous robotics.

