Hematology expert Dr. John Byrd tapped to lead UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

International hematology expert Dr. John Byrd was named on Monday as the director of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh.

Byrd comes to UPMC Hillman from Ohio, where he is professor and chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine as well as chief of internal medicine at UC Health, the affiliated academic medical center.

Byrd will join UPMC Hillman in November 2025 and lead the cancer-related research, education and training at UPMC Hillman and the University of Pittsburgh. He will also be associate vice chancellor for cancer affairs at the University of Pittsburgh and has been recommended for appointment as the Hillman Professorship of Oncology at Pitt.

