Here’s how the cyber attack on UnitedHealth is impacting Pittsburgh pharmacies, customers

PITTSBURGH — Patients across the country could have a hard time getting their prescriptions filled after a cyber attack on a pharmacy chain.

Channel 11 news anchor Susan Koeppen looked into the impact on local pharmacy customers.

UnitedHealth disclosed the cyber attack Thursday.

The company says it first became aware of the cyber attack Wednesday and expected it to last one day.

They say the cyber attack was against its change healthcare business which processes insurance prescriptions for tens of thousands of pharmacies nationwide.

Channel 11 has been checking with local pharmacies to see if any of them are affected.

Kyle McCormick, the manager of Blueberry Pharmacy in the North Hills, said his store isn’t impacted but can see how it happened.

“It’s kind of crazy that health care infrastructure is so consolidated, also outdated, from a technological standpoint that we’re very susceptible to cyber attacks like this,” McCormick said.

Highmark released a statement, saying it is closely monitoring this situation:

“Until the issue is resolved, some members may be issued written prescriptions instead of electronic ones. Because not all prescriptions and pharmacies will be affected, members should try to fill their prescriptions as they normally would.”

The company said it has isolated the attack and is working to restore its systems.

Law enforcement has also been notified.

