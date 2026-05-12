Error leads to some People Gas payments being processed multiple times

PITTSBURGH — Peoples Gas is alerting its customers to an issue that may have resulted in some payments being processed multiple times.

In an alert on the utility company’s website, the payment processing issue affects customers who made one-time bank payments through eAccount on or after May 7.

The company says it expects a solution to be in place in the “near future.” Any bank fees — overdraft, returned payment, or late fees — incurred as a result of the error will be reimbursed.

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