Here’s how much Wegmans paid for land for new store in Cranberry

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Wegmans Food Markets Inc. has followed through on a key financial commitment to setting up its first store in the Pittsburgh area.

New transaction records show that the family-owned Rochester, New York-based grocery chain has closed on buying the land for the new store at Cranberry Springs, the 100-acre, mixed-use master plan site in Cranberry Township along Route 220 near Interstate 79.

According to public records, Sippel Enterprises LP and its principal, Gary Sippel, recently closed on selling a Cranberry Springs site to an entity called Cranberry Grocery LLC, the address for which is the corporate address for Wegmans in Rochester, New York.

The sale price was a little more than $14.11 million, or more than $1 million an acre, for what was expected to be a 13-acre site on which the grocer has been approved to build a 115,000-square-foot store.

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