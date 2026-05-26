Here’s how to protect yourself from scammers during a summer of large events in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — From the World Cup to America250 celebrations, a lot is going on in Pennsylvania this summer.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, these types of large-scale events commonly bring out scammers trying to steal personal information or money.

“Criminals like to use high-profile events like this to prey on innocent victims,” Major Serell C. Ulrich said. “Our goal is to protect people from thieves by alerting them about red flags to watch out for and connecting them with information that helps prevent them from falling victim.”

So, troopers dropped a list of things to be mindful of in order to avoid being scammed:

Ticket Scams: Criminals are likely to sell counterfeit tickets or fake digital tickets using social media or unofficial platforms. Only purchase tickets from verified platforms.

Criminals are likely to sell counterfeit tickets or fake digital tickets using social media or unofficial platforms. Only purchase tickets from verified platforms. Accommodations Fraud: Be cautious of rentals, hotels, or travel packages at “too good to be true” prices. These may be scams that result in stolen deposits and compromised personal information.

Be cautious of rentals, hotels, or travel packages at “too good to be true” prices. These may be scams that result in stolen deposits and compromised personal information. Malware/Phishing: Social media may be used to send links to photos and videos of important event moments. The links may appear valid, but when clicked, malware is downloaded. There are legitimate websites and applications specifically designed for events that can be utilized to obtain the most up-to-date and accurate information.

Social media may be used to send links to photos and videos of important event moments. The links may appear valid, but when clicked, malware is downloaded. There are legitimate websites and applications specifically designed for events that can be utilized to obtain the most up-to-date and accurate information. QR Codes: Fraudulent QR codes may be placed in areas surrounding event venues to mislead unsuspecting attendees into believing the link is for legitimate sites to purchase merchandise, tickets, parking, meet and greet opportunities, or other goods. Check to determine whether the QR codes are stickers before you scan. This is a red flag that the code may be fraudulent. Always check the website’s URL after scanning a QR code and verify that the website looks official, including checking that there is an “s” at the end of the “http” portion of the site’s URL.

Fraudulent QR codes may be placed in areas surrounding event venues to mislead unsuspecting attendees into believing the link is for legitimate sites to purchase merchandise, tickets, parking, meet and greet opportunities, or other goods. Check to determine whether the QR codes are stickers before you scan. This is a red flag that the code may be fraudulent. Always check the website’s URL after scanning a QR code and verify that the website looks official, including checking that there is an “s” at the end of the “http” portion of the site’s URL. ATM Cash Traps/Skimming Devices: Use caution when using ATMs and points-of-sale terminals to withdraw funds or pay for items. These methods are easy ways for criminals to steal credit and debit card data, as well as cash. Avoid using standalone ATMS or ones that show signs of tampering. If the cash doesn’t dispense immediately, report it to local law enforcement.

Troopers also urge only downloading apps from authorized stores, never buy items from scalpers and avoid clicking on unfamiliar links or attachments.

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