Here’s when Cava will open its second Pittsburgh location in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — Fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava announced that it will open the doors to its East Liberty location on Friday, January 16.

The 151 Shady Ave. location in The Meridian development is the chain’s second in the Pittsburgh area after opening its first in Oakland in August 2025. Echo Realty, the developers of the mixed-use retail and apartment project, first announced the 2,800-square-foot Cava location for The Meridian in May of 2025.

“Our mission is to bring heart, health and humanity to food, and everything we do at Cava is grounded in that spirit of generosity, to our guests, our team members and our community,” Regional Director Gino Carlin said in a prepared statement. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be in East Liberty and continue to grow our presence in the Pittsburgh area.”

