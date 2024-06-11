Here’s when City of Pittsburgh pools will be open during the 2024 season

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh announced its hours and days of operations for its 15 pools opening this weekend.

“Opening pools so that Pittsburghers can have a safe, fun summer is a priority for the city. The CitiParks Aquatics staff once again worked hard to ensure 15 pools can open to provide everyone with a place to enjoy the summer,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “In addition to pools providing a safe place for our kids to play this summer, they also provide older kids good summer jobs that can help prepare them for future careers.”

Ammon, Banksville, Bloomfield, Highland Park, Jack Stack, Magee, Moore, Ormsby, Phillips, Schenley and Westwood will operate as follows:

(The City said due to size and capacity limitations, Schenley Pool is unable to host lap swim)

Monday through Friday:

Adult Lap Swim: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Open Swim: 1 p.m. -7 p.m.

Adult Lap Swim: 7 p.m. -7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday & Holidays

Adult Lap Swim: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Open Swim: 1 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Riverview and West Penn will operate on the following schedule:

Tuesday, Thursdays & Fridays

Adult Lap Swim: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Open Swim: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Adult Lap Swim: 7 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Saturdays, Sundays & Holidays

Adult Lap Swim 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Open Swim: 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

McBride and Sue Murray hours of operations:

Monday through Friday 12 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

The complete listing of hours/days of operations for CitiParks pools can be found HERE.

