Here’s where National Night Out events are scheduled in Pittsburgh

It’s National Night Out!

Individual events are being held all across the country, bringing the community and police together to improve relationships and safety.

Oftentimes, the events feature block parties, cookouts, games and public safety demonstrations.

Each Pittsburgh Police zone has its own events, most starting in the evening.

Click here to find which of the 30 events in Pittsburgh is closest to you.

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