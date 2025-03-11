Here’s where you can find the Oscar Mayer Winermobile in Pittsburgh this week

PITTSBURGH — Hot diggity dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming back to Pittsburgh.

The iconic mobile hot dog will be driven around the Pittsburgh area throughout the week and will have some events during the weekend.

The famous wurst will be at the Heinz History Museum on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also “ketchup” with it during the Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon.

Hotdoggers will hand out special Wienermobilia to anyone who stops by.

