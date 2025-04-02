Heritage Valley Kennedy Hospital to close in June

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Heritage Valley Kennedy Hospital will be shutting down.

Channel 11 has been questioning hospital officials all day after getting a tip about the closure. A spokesperson for the hospital system tells us that the reason for shutting down the Kennedy Township location is because they’ve seen fewer patients and insurance providers are covering less. That ultimately comes down to the hospital not making enough money.

For patients, that means the emergency department, outpatient surgery, diagnostic services and more will only be available at Heritage Valley’s Sewickley and Beaver locations. However, some services will be offered at the medical office building next door, like the walk-in clinic, x-rays and physical rehab.

The hospital will close on June 30. Officials say employees will be offered positions at other Heritage Valley facilities or provided with a severance package.

