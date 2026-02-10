Hershey creates limited-time treat so you can feel like an Olympic gold medalist too

You don’t have to be in Milan to feel like you just won a gold medal.

That’s because Hershey, a proud supporter of Team USA, wants everyone to celebrate the excitement of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. So, the Pennsylvania-based chocolate company released limited-edition chocolate medals.

Each medal is crafted with embossed designs and wrapped in gold foil. They go on sale on TikTok Shop on Feb. 13, then at the Hershey Store on Feb. 14, while supplies last.

The company is extending the chocolate medals into the digital world through augmented reality lenses on Snapchat and branded effects on TikTok.

