Hershey’s Kisses one step closer to becoming Pennsylvania’s official candy

Hershey’s Kisses are one step closer to becoming the official state candy of Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday voted in favor of the “Hershey Kiss Legislation” before them, an act that would designate the chocolate treat as Pennyslvania’s official state candy.

Rep. Thomas Mehaffie was the primary sponsor of the bill that now heads to the state Senate.

Made in Hershey, 70 million Kisses are made daily. The Hershey’s brand introduced the bite-sized chocolate in 1907.

