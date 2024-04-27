Pittsburgh Police looking for missing teen boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen boy.

Officers say Vaughn Malone Jr., 15, was reported missing after he did not return home on Thursday.

He is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and about 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Malone is known to spend time in Beltzhoover, Knoxville and Arlington. Police say he could be on Kingsboro Street or Cologne Street.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black and silver shoes.

Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group