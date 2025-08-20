High school marching band, cheerleaders welcome North Hills students back to school

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Starting off the school year on a high note: that was the goal Wednesday morning at North Hills High School, as “The Band of Pride, Tradition, and Excellence” welcomed students back to the classroom for the first day of school.

“It’s always one of our favorite things to do every year,” said Lucas Beaver, NHHS band director. “We have a supportive group of students that help each other out and make it better each year for the students that come next.”

The rain and gloomy weather didn’t stop the energy, as seniors arrived for their last “first” day.

“It’s a good feeling to graduate in the red and white and always have the same friends,” said Lily Hillegas, NHHS senior.

“It makes the whole atmosphere around us – everyone is just smiling and laughing,” said Danica Dolecki, NHHS senior.

Channel 11 also stopped by West View Elementary School as students walked into the newly renovated building. The $40 million project included a new main office, classrooms, library and media center.

“Our goal is to have a building that will last another 100 years and will be able to educate and to help students to grow,” said Jesse Simpson, principal of West View Elementary School.

Channel 11 asked students what they’re looking forward to the most this upcoming school year.

“…The social events, being with my friends before everyone leaves and goes their separate ways,” said Sophia Regan, NHHS senior.

“I’m looking forward to all of my partners’ classes and all of my classes with my friends so far,” said Averie Zimmick, NHHS senior

“I help kids with disabilities, so I haven’t seen them all summer. I’m really excited to see them,” Dolecki said.

More than 4,000 students are enrolled in North Hills schools this year.

