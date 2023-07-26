High temperatures, humidity will climb for next few days

PITTSBURGH — The heat is on with highs today expected to climb near 90. The daylight hours should be dry, but as a front approaches the area late tonight, isolated showers or storms are possible. Some of these could linger into Thursday morning, but even then, don’t count on rain cooling you off.

It gets even hotter over the next few days with highs by Friday pushing 95 degrees in spots. The humidity will worsen by then which will bring the heat index (feels-like temperature) close to 100 degrees at times. A stronger front will push through this weekend, bringing a higher chance of showers and storms for Saturday and finally relief from the heat by Sunday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we keep you ahead of the heat this week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group