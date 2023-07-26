Suspect in custody 16 years after Derry Township homicide

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — 16 years after Samantha Lang was found dead inside of a Derry Township home, a suspect has been linked to the homicide.

On March 27, 2007, Pennsylvania State Police found Lang in the living room lying in a pool of blood.

Her death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy revealed she died from extensive blunt force trauma to the head with multiple lacerations to the scalp, multiple fractures of the calvarium and basilar skull and extensive contusions and lacerations with hemorrhage of the cerebral hemispheres, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint also details a large wound to Lang’s neck that went through the trachea, esophagus, thyroid gland, right carotid artery and right jugular vein.

She also had trauma to one of her fingers.

The criminal complaint said a man named Charles (Chuck) Earl Ream was interviewed by police the day after Lang’s body was found.

