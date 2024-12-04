Highcliff Elementary School closes Tuesday night after small gas leak

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Highcliff Elementary School in the North Hills School District is closed Tuesday night after a small gas leak was detected.

The school district posted on its website that the leak was detected after school Tuesday.

Fire and emergency personnel responded to the school and quickly contained the leak.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school closed for all after school and evening activities.

The school is expected to reopen as scheduled Wednesday morning.

