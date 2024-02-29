Local

Highland Park Bridge to undergo inspection

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Highland Park Bridge in Pittsburgh and O’Hara Township will be undergoing inspection work on Friday, March 1.

The work will be done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with weather permitting, PennDOT said.

Single-lane restrictions will be in place on the northbound section of the bridge.

PennDOT asks motorists to use caution when driving in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

