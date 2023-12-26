Highlands School District names Jan. 3 Chief McIntire Day in honor of fallen police chief

The Highlands School District has designated Jan. 3 to be “Chief McIntire Day.”

Chief Justin McIntire was the Brackenridge Police Chief who was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 2, 2023.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘He made the ultimate sacrifice’: Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire killed in shooting

The school community is encouraged to wear blue in honor of the fallen chief on that day.

Local police officers will greet students as they arrive at the school and the buses they ride on will have decor that honors Chief McIntire.

McIntire was a Highlands alum and a plaque will be unveiled in his honor that evening at 5 p.m.

