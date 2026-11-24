The Highmark Caring Place is expanding outside Pennsylvania for the first time in its history.

The program brings free school-based grief support services to students in West Virginia’s Charleston region.

It arrives amid significant rates of childhood bereavement in the state. In West Virginia, one in seven children experiences the death of a parent or sibling by age 18, compared to a national rate of one in 12. Grief is also compounded by high rates of relative caregiving, with roughly 13% of children raised by grandparents, a situation largely driven by the opioid crisis.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia and the Highmark West Virginia Caring Foundation are funding the expansion. Services will be offered at no cost to local schools and students do not require health insurance to participate.

Jay Sheehy is the president of Highmark West Virginia.

“West Virginia families are resilient, but our children are facing staggering challenges regarding loss,” Sheehy said. “By bringing important Highmark Caring Place programming to our community, we are ensuring that no child has to navigate their grief alone.”

Founded in 1997, the Highmark Caring Place works with more than 1,000 partner schools across its network.

Terese LaVallee serves as executive director of the Highmark Caring Place.

“Since our founding, our mission has been to raise awareness of grieving children, provide compassionate programs, and equip communities to support them,” LaVallee said. “Expanding into West Virginia allows us to address the needs of grieving children across state lines for the first time. Timely intervention can completely change a child’s trajectory, and we are honored to walk alongside West Virginia’s schools and families on their grief journey.”

Experienced staff members from Pennsylvania will assist the rollout by helping recruit, train and mentor the new West Virginia team ahead of full implementation.

The program is scheduled to begin serving students in Kanawha County in early 2027 once local staff recruitment and training are complete.

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