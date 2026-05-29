Highmark contributes $250K to fund scholarships

PITTSBURGH — Highmark is funding more scholarships for students at state schools.

The health organization gave $250,000 to the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on Thursday.

The foundation supports funding for higher education.

The money will cover two-year “Bright Blue Futures” scholarships. Those scholarships are given every year to rising juniors at state schools.

“You are helping students believe their goals are in reach. You are helping them stay focused on their education, finish their degree and move forward into careers where they can make a difference,” PASSHE Chancellor Christopher Fiorentino

Officials say more than 1,600 students have benefited from the program since it started.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group