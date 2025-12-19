Highmark ranks among top 10 US health insurers

PITTSBURGH — Highmark leapt into the ranks of one of the largest health insurers in the United States, according to a report released by the American Medical Association.

Highmark was in a three-way tie for 8th place in the United States with 2% market share with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, according to the AMA’s “Competition in Health Insurance: A Compehensive Study of U.S. Markets.” The list was led by UnitedHealth Group with 16% market share followed by Elevance Health (formerly Anthem) and CVS/Aetna with 12% and Cigna at 9%.

Some of the largest health insurers, like UnitedHealth and Cigna, are national. Others, like Blue Cross/Blue Shield plans in Florida, California and Michigan, are in single states but have an outsized market. Highmark stands apart from each with providing health insurance in four states, Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia and Delaware. (Highmark Health announced last week it planned to add more through an affiliation with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City and about 1 million members.)

