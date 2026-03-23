Highmark’s Blue KC affiliation set to close March 31

Highmark Health, one of the top 10 biggest health insurers in the nation, is about to get bigger.

The Pittsburgh-based health care organization announced Highmark Inc. and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, otherwise known as Blue KC, received regulatory approval and will likely close its affiliation agreement March 31.

The affiliation, where no money exchanges hands, will add more than one million members from Blue KC to Highmark’s existing seven million or so. Blue KC had revenue of $3.14 billion in 2023 compared to Highmark’s $30 billion. While Highmark has a national health insurance presence, this will be the furthest west it has gone in terms of an affiliation.

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