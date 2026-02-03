Highs will rise back to around 30s on Tuesday, with snow showers possible

PITTSBURGH — It’s not as cold today and highs will rise back to around 30 degrees by the afternoon. Flurries or light snow showers are possible from time to time as a weak system slides by to our south.

Temperatures tumble tonight to the upper single-digits and lower teens with wind chills in the single digits to kick off Wednesday morning.

Highs will be in the 20s through the end of the week, with the chance for widespread snow on Friday. Snowfall accumulation is likely on Friday, followed by another blast of arctic air into the weekend.

