Hines Ward, Larry Fitzgerald named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026

The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee just announced its list of semifinalists for the modern-era players, and it includes a former Steeler and a former Pitt star.

When the 128-player class was first announced in September, seven Steelers were on the ballot, and so were two Panthers.

Now, only wide receiver Hines Ward and Larry Fitzgerald are in contention to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

This is Fitzgerald’s first year of eligibility. Ward has been named a semifinalist 10 times now.

The next step for the selection committee is to vote again to cut the list to 15 finalists.

In all, the committee will consider 20 finalists — 15 modern-era players, three seniors, one coach and one contributor for enshrinement. Between four and eight of the finalists will be selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

The new Hall of Fame class will be announced at NFL Honors in February, then enshrined in Canton in August.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group