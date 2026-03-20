Historians explain why local blast furnaces are named after ‘Carrie’

RANKIN, Pa. — For more than a century, Pittsburghers have known the historic blast furnaces along the Monongahela River by the name “Carrie.”

The origins of that name remained unclear until now.

Recently, historians learned the identity behind the name.

It’s named after “Carolina Bell Clark.”

Historians say she was a Pittsburgh woman who helped ignite the first furnace in 1884.

Unfortunately, there is no photo of “Carrie” to be found.

“We know Carrie had a son. We know it’s very likely there are photos of this woman out there, but we have not zeroed in on it. We are hoping someone in the public may be able to help us out,” Rivers of Steel Director of Marketing Emily Balawejder.

If you have any information or a possible picture of Carrie, you are asked to contact “Rivers of Steel” at 412-464-4020

They’re holding a birthday party for “Carrie” this weekend and hope to add a picture to her memorial.

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