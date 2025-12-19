Historic Pittsburgh bar the Park House reopens after more than 4 years

PITTSBURGH — A historic Pittsburgh bar has reopened more than four years after its closure.

The Park House, located on East Ohio Street in the North Side, is once again offering food, drinks and live music.

Owner Michelle Lynch purchased the business in 2021 with her husband. The bar finally opened on Friday, after undergoing renovations and getting an expanded food menu.

“We are tremendously honored to oversee the effort to bring the Park House back to life,” Lynch said. “We intend to continue the Park House’s tradition of serving up good times, good food and great beverages, all delivered in warm and welcoming environment.”

Opened in the 1800s, the Park House was put up for sale in 2020.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group