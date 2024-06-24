History of Western Pennsylvania American Indian tribes explored in new Fort Pitt Museum exhibit

The Fort Pitt Museum takes visitors on an exploration of the history and culture of American Indian tribes who once called Western Pennsylvania home with its new exhibition, “Homelands: Native Nations of Allegheny,” which opened June 22.

Created in collaboration with Delaware, Seneca, Seneca-Cayuga and Shawnee tribes, the exhibition features rare artifacts.

The Native settlers who came to this region lived in relative peace for more than a generation before the Seven Years War and American Revolution forever altered their way of life.

The exhibit features dozens of objects on loan from American Indian tribes, including domestic objects, decorated moccasins, pouches, and contemporary arts and crafts, along with artifacts and imagery from the collections of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) and the Heinz History Center.

The Homelands: Native Nations of Allegheny exhibition will be on view through June 2025.

On Aug. 17-18, Fort Pitt Museum staff and members of Native tribes who once dwelled in our region will host the “Stickball at the Fort” event, showcasing the American Indian game of stickball. One of the oldest organized sports played in America, stickball is a precursor to lacrosse and shares aspects of many modern-day field sports like soccer, field hockey and American football.

Additional programs will be announced later this summer.

For more information on the Fort Pitt Museum’s exhibits and public programs, visit heinzhistorycenter.org/fort-pitt.

