Man killed, 3 people hurt in Greene County motorcycle crash

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed and three people hurt in a Greene County crash involving two motorcycles and a deer on Saturday.

A report from Pennsylvania State Police in Waynesburg says the crash happened on N 88 Road in Jefferson Township around 4:10 p.m. as two motorcycles were traveling south.

Police say a deer jumped into the road, and the first motorcycle driver, identified as Alan Tretinik, 60, of Clarksville, could not slow down. He hit the deer, lost control of the bike and fell into the center of the southbound lane.

The second motorcycle driver then struck Tretinik with the underside of his bike.

Tretinik was taken to an area hospital but died of his injuries. A passenger riding Tretinik’s motorcycle was taken to a hospital for a suspected minor injury.

The driver and passenger of the second motorcycle also had suspected minor injuries but were not taken to area hospitals.

