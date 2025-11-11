Holiday Hoops Classic returns to PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH — The third annual Edgar Snyder & Associates Holiday Hoops Classic will take place on Dec. 22, 2025, at PPG Paints Arena, featuring four high school basketball matchups.

This year’s event will showcase some of Western Pennsylvania’s top high school basketball programs in two sessions, providing a unique opportunity for student-athletes to compete at a premier sports venue.

“We’re thrilled to once again open the doors of PPG Paints Arena to showcase high school basketball talent from across Western Pennsylvania,” said Gary Desjardins, of PPG Paints Arena.

“The Holiday Hoops Classic has quickly become one of Western Pennsylvania’s favorite holiday traditions,” said Rob Fisher, of Edgar Snyder & Associates.

The event will begin with a City League Showdown at 11 a.m. between the Carrick Raiders and the Allderdice Dragons. This will be followed by a matchup between the Avonworth Girls and the Fox Chapel Girls at 12:30 p.m.

The evening session will start at 6 p.m. with Pine-Richland facing off against PIAA State runner-up Sewickley Academy. The day will conclude with a marquee section matchup between Mars and Montour at 8 p.m.

This marks only the third time in the arena’s 15-year history that PPG Paints Arena will host a high school basketball event, making it a special occasion for the participating teams and their fans.

Tickets for the Holiday Hoops Classic will go on sale on Nov. 14.

