Home energy assistance program starting to accept applications

PITTSBURGH — The 2025-26 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) starts accepting applications on Dec. 3, Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services announced.

Normally, the program opens in November, but it was delayed by the federal government shutdown.

LIHEAP, a federally funded program, assists eligible households in paying their heating bills by sending payments directly to their utility company or fuel provider. The season will run from December 3 through April 10, 2026.

“Pennsylvanians deserve the safety and health benefits that come from being able to heat their homes and keep themselves and their families warm through the winter,” DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh said.

Governor Josh Shapiro collaborated with the Public Utility Commission (PUC) and utility providers to initiate the winter shutoff moratorium earlier than usual, starting Nov. 1, 2025. This measure was taken to protect Pennsylvanians from losing heat or electricity during the delay caused by the shutdown.

LIHEAP offers cash and crisis grants to eligible households. The minimum cash grant for the 2025-26 season is $200, while the maximum is $1,000. Households can receive one cash grant per season.

Crisis grants range from a minimum of $25 to a maximum of $1,000, available to households facing termination of heating utility service or those with less than two weeks’ worth of deliverable fuel. Households may apply for multiple crisis grants if they experience more than one emergency per season.

Eligibility for LIHEAP is based on income guidelines, with individuals and families qualifying if their incomes are at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Limit. For an individual, this is a gross income of $22,590 per year, and for a family of four, it is $46,800 per year.

During the 2024-25 LIHEAP season, 292,867 households statewide received cash benefits, averaging $291 per household. Additionally, 128,222 households received crisis benefits, with an average payment of $523.

Click here to learn more or to apply.

